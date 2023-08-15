Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.94.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.91.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.5018477 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

