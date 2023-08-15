AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AFC Gamma Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 107.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
