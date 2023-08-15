AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 107.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFCG

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.