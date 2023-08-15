Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 452,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,416,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,285 shares of company stock worth $21,638,362 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $12,061,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 388,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,478,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.