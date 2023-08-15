Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $197,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

