Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Releases Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,686. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

