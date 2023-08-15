Achain Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $188,392.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

