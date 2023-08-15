Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

