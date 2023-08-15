Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Absci Trading Up 5.4 %
ABSI stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Analysts expect that Absci will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
