abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Plans GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 177.95 ($2.26) on Tuesday. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -675.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

