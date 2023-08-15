AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,542. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

