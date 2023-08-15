A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals
Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 8,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,407. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.02.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
