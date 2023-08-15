949 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.36. 36,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.03. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.