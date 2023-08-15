8,596 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 349.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,171,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

