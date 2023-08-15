6,825 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

