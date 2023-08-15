560 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

