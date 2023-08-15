4imprint Group plc (FOUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on September 15th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

4imprint Group Price Performance

FOUR opened at GBX 5,100 ($64.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,810.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,670.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,307.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,139 ($39.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,391.87 ($68.40).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

