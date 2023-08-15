4imprint Group plc (FOUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on September 15th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
4imprint Group Price Performance
FOUR opened at GBX 5,100 ($64.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,810.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,670.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,307.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,139 ($39.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,391.87 ($68.40).
