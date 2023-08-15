4,982 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

