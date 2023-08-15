40,250 Shares in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 108,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.