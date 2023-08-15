3,950 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of D stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 654,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,192. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

