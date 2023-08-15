3,466 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,611. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.