34,432 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

TCMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 23,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,229. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.