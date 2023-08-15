25 LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,247,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 41,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,422. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.