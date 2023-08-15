25 LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 1,505,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

