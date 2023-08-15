25 LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

25 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.01. 2,057,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,592. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.