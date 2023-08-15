25 LLC Invests $192,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 390,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 346.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 70,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

FI traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. 224,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,778. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

