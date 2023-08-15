25 LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after buying an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.