25 LLC Buys Shares of 1,006 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,316. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

