25 LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

