25 LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,242. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

