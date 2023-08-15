25 LLC Acquires Shares of 3,210 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 2,974,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.