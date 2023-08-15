25 LLC Acquires Shares of 3,210 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 2,974,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.