25 LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,989,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,562,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 881,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,108. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

