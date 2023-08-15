25 LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. 394,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

