200 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.62.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.