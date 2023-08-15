1,937 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of MPC traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.