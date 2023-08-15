1,937 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MPC traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

