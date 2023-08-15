19,099 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,290,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 367,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,190. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

