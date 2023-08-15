1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 5,579 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

