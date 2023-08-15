1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:WU opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
