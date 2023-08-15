1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

