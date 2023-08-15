1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $888,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,039 shares of company stock worth $1,598,475. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

