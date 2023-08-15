1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $611,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 167.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.