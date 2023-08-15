1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $10.46 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

