1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

