1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys Shares of 46,552 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

