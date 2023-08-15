1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires Shares of 31,459 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

