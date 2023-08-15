1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires Shares of 13,975 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,415,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,622,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

