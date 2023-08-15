1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

