1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
