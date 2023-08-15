1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $841.79. The stock had a trading volume of 577,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.23 and a 200 day moving average of $718.38. The stock has a market cap of $347.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.