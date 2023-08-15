1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,285.07. The company had a trading volume of 160,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,505. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,225.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

