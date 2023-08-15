1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVX traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.19. 3,778,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

