1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 33,216 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $296.39. The company had a trading volume of 140,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,380. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

