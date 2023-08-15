1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,756 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the third quarter worth $459,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 58,690 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income ETF alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.